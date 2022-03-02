Doncaster Market favourites K.D Davis, which also has a home delivery business, has said it wants to make regular delivery runs to people in the war-torn country following the invasion of Russia.

Announcing the plan via social media, a spokesman said: “Collectively with another large company in Doncaster, we have planned to send a lorry to Ukraine weekly with items they are desperately in need for.

"We are in need especially for pillows, sleeping bags, air beds and blankets.

K D Davis wants to send weekly aid lorries to Ukraine.

“If any local business or person can help with discounted products, get in touch ASAP.

“We are also accepting donations at our stall in Doncaster and any home delivery and wholesale customers that would like to donate, give them your delivery driver.”