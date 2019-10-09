Doncaster forces unite to improve physical and mental health of local people
Two Doncaster organisations have joined forces to promote health messages to communities in the town.
NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group and Club Doncaster Foundation have partnered up to share health messages across the Doncaster area to help more people understand the importance of sport and physical activity on their health and emotional wellbeing.
And throughout October, the partnerships’ focus will be on the Fit Rovers programme – a Doncaster service which has inspired and transformed the lives of hundreds of people.
Jackie Pederson, chief officer at NHS Doncaster CCG, said: “I am delighted that we have partnered with Club Doncaster Foundation to help improve the lives of people in Doncaster.
“We know that the Fit Rovers programme has already had a huge impact on hundreds of people - not only improving their emotional health and wellbeing, but also their physical health.
“The connection with sport and activity is important and will help deliver several ambitions set out in the NHS Long Term Plan, as well as our local joint health and social care commissioning strategy, launched earlier this year.”
The NHS shares public messages throughout the year across various areas of health and care including winter self-care advice and where to access the most appropriate care for your needs.
John Davis, chief operating officer at Club Doncaster Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to continue to work with NHS Doncaster CCG. We have seen the unique reach and engagement that we can provide to life changing health campaigns across Doncaster and it is our mission to build upon this vital work.”
Visit clubdoncasterfoundation.co.uk for details.