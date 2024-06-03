Doncaster footballers who have raised £55,000 for charity to bow out at Legends match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dedicated duo of Doncaster footballers who have raised more than £50,000 for charity will bow out this weekend’s annual Legends match.

Between them, Alan Knowles and Stevie Spence have collected thousands for Doncaster-based charity the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, which organises the annual fundaising football match between ex-Doncaster Rovers players and club favourites from other big name teams, including Liverpool, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

This Saturday’s game will see a host of former favourites as well as fundraisers take to the pitch at the Eco Power Stadium.

But it will be a final farewell to Alan and Stevie who are stepping down after ten years of fundraising and football.

Alan Knowles and Stevie Spence will bow out at this weekend's Legends match after ten years.

Eve Merton Dreams Trust co-founder Martin Lawrence said: “This year is the tenth and final year of fundraising for two of our local fundraisers - kind of a testimonial game.

"Over those years they have raised £55,000 between them, almost 10% of the total raised overall.

“Stevie is a local teacher whose twin daughters were born just months before the first time he played in our event and has seen them grow up as mascots every year since then.

"His enthusiasm for the event and the charity has resulted in multiple new fundraisers coming forward brining in new funds for our cause.

"Alan was so dedicated as a fundraiser he's managed to secure multiple new corporate sponsors for the charity, which over the years led to thousands of pounds being donated.

"One of those partnerships resulted in a £75,000 donation that saved the charity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His dedication to helping our charity make a difference, led him to become a trustee and the charity’s secretary.

"Together, they are the epitome of what the charity and the event is all about. This final game will be a sad moment for us, but we're proud they've been a part of our event for the last 10 years, and thankful they stepped forward to be involved.”

Among those confirmed for Rovers are club favourites Paul Green, James Coppinger, Brian Stock, James O’Connor, Graeme Lee, Greg Blundell and Francis Tierney with more to come.

Lining up for Liverpool will be Stan Collymore, Charlie Adam, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Stephen Warnock, Jason McAteer, Alan Kennedy and Glen Johnson with more to be announced.

Supporters of both sides will also take part in the match.

Kick off will be at 2pm and tickets are £7 for adults and £4 for children.

They are available on 01302 762576 or HERE

All proceeds go to help local families battling with the impacts of cancer conditions and treatment, both physically and mentally.

The charity was set up following the death of Doncaster market trader Eve Merton.

She battled against cancer for more than two years after being diagnosed in 2009, eventually losing her fight in 2011.

Since then, the organisation has helped dreams come true for scores of Doncaster people battling cancer, as well as supporting their familes.