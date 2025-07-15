Doncaster footballers in fundraising Lakeside run for men's mental health

Footballers will swap their soccer boots for running shoes this weekend when they take on a fundraising run at Doncaster’s Lakeside.

Players from Doncaster United have partnered up with Andy’s Man Club and The Rustic Pizza Co. for the event this Sunday at 3pm which will see the group take on three laps of Lakeside.

A spokesperson said: “Join the lads as they run nearly 8km to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health. Come along and cheer on the runners.”