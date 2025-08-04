Doncaster football team to sit on every stadium seat in unique fundraiser

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Girls from a Doncaster football team are to take on a unique and unusual fundraising challenge – sitting on every single seat in the city’s Eco Power Stadium.

Members of Doncaster Belles U11s Whites will plonk themselves on more than 15,000 fold-up plastic seats at the venue later this month, aiming to collect £1,500 to help buy kit and equipment.

The event will fund coats and other gear for the season, as well as development opportunities for the girls, a club spokesperson said.

And on 28 August, the girls will be sitting in every single one of the 15,231 seats of the stadium, home to Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Rugby League Club.

Members of Doncaster Belles U11s Whites will be sitting on every single seat at the Eco Power Stadium.placeholder image
Members of Doncaster Belles U11s Whites will be sitting on every single seat at the Eco Power Stadium.

Lauren Platts said: “The team of 12 along with first team Doncaster Rovers Belles are taking on the challenge

"This is a real unique fundraising event that will attract a lot of support.”

You can sponsor the girls’ efforts HERE

