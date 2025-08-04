Doncaster football team to sit on every stadium seat in unique fundraiser
Members of Doncaster Belles U11s Whites will plonk themselves on more than 15,000 fold-up plastic seats at the venue later this month, aiming to collect £1,500 to help buy kit and equipment.
The event will fund coats and other gear for the season, as well as development opportunities for the girls, a club spokesperson said.
And on 28 August, the girls will be sitting in every single one of the 15,231 seats of the stadium, home to Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Rugby League Club.
Lauren Platts said: “The team of 12 along with first team Doncaster Rovers Belles are taking on the challenge
"This is a real unique fundraising event that will attract a lot of support.”
You can sponsor the girls’ efforts HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.