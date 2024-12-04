Doncaster football club seeks children and women to join its soccer sessions

A Doncaster grassroots football club is looking for new players to take part in football sessions tailored to both children and adults.

Edenthorpe FC, which is dedicated to making sure participants have the best experience and opportunities going forward, currently has three programmes for people to get involved in - the

Edominis, the Weetabix Wildcats, and the Ladies Club.

Kirsty Elliot of the club says each class helps build confidence, team-playing skills, fitness, and is a good way to make new friends.

Every Saturday, from 9am to 10am, the club runs an engaging session for the Edominis at the Tesco field in Edenthorpe.

The Edominis are for children, between the ages of 4-6.

She said: “‘This is where they learn in depth how to develop their skills and get playing. We help them get used to playing in a team sport environment. This is good for the child to build goo

interpersonal relationships in a fun and healthy way.”

She continued:, "We help introduce them to playing football, and eventually, after some time, we help them start a team with their friends. This helps them with their confidence and prepares them to play at a higher level. These are the building blocks for getting onto the next team.”

Next up, is the Weetabix Wildcats program. This is for girls between the ages of 5 and 11, and is run after school on Mondays from 6pm to 7pm. at Hungerhill School.

“These are the stepping stones for going into girl teams. It’s fun-based activities, learning how to play with a ball at your feet,” Kirsty continued.

She emphasises that this is a no-pressure environment: ‘There’s no pressure here; it’s just for practising your skills and getting better. It’s a good way to encourage more girls to get into football. It’s very friendly and supportive’.

Fellow club spokesperson Mark Greenwood, provided a statement discussing the football club's success.

“We started our girls journey in September 2020 when we applied for the FA Wildcats programme - rather than waiting, we decided to advertise, and within a matter of weeks we were getting 30+ girls at varying age groups by the time the new season came round in September 2021, we had enough girls for five teams at varying ages.”

These sessions benefit players in the long run as well.

The Ladies session for over 16s has opened opportunities to get women into the West Riding Development League, a transition from youth to open-age football.

He explained how far the ladies football team has come.

"The ladies teams started with the FA Just Play Programme in October 2022, and the following season we started with a 9v9 developers team in the West Riding League; the current season we have two with one of the teams now playing in Division 3 of the Sheffield League,” he said.

The Ladies session is run on Mondays 7pm-8pm at Hungerhill school. This session is for women who have never played, as a fun, fitness, and socialising recreational play.

‘The ladies that come along to this session have enjoyed it so much, two ladies teams have been created. It’s not compulsory to get into a team, but it’s wonderful to watch everyone enjoy it so much.’

She continued: ‘We are one of the biggest grass roots football clubs in the city. We thrive on bringing the community together through the love of the sport and wish to keep creating new teams for younger ones to follow in the older kids footsteps.”

Currently they have teams in their club, ranging from the Edominis to the Wildcats, and their two ladies teams.

They have plans to start a new men's team next season as part of the club's development, which makes them one of the biggest clubs in Doncaster, alongside being recognised as a 3-star accredited club, the highest accolade for a grassroots club.

The club has grown significantly over the years – and Mark discussed how far the club had expanded in only a few years.

He said: “Three to four years ago, we had approximately 15 teams, and now we have 39 teams in our club.”

Alongside all this, they also ran a session for disability football in a local school in March 2023 and managed to develop a recreational session in May 2023 for the community.

Mark expanded on this further: “Although the uptake was slow to start with, we managed to build the U12's session up, and they were interested in playing games, so we joined the South

Yorkshire Ability Counts league last September and ended up winning the championship.”

“Forward, 18 months, we now have an U16's recreational group with 25-30 children taking part in football and two teams. These sessions end up benefiting the community greatly, with everyone having the opportunity to get involved.”

Mark outlined his plans going forward and said: “We are looking to increase the sessions to include Comets for 5-9 year olds and also have two adult sessions; we just need to get the numbers to

make it work. So come and take part in some friendly football; increase your fitness in an encouraging environment, no matter who you are.”

If interested, contact Kirsty Elliot: [email protected] , 07934672941 and Chris Elliot, for the Edo minis: 07421822169

Website: www.edenthorpejuniorssfc.co.uk