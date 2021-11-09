Doncaster football chairman steps down after year in job due to 'personal reasons'
A Doncaster football club chairman has stepped down from the role after a year in the job, citing personal reasons.
Steve Baskerville has quit as chairman of Armthorpe Welfare, the club announced in a brief statement yesterday.
A spokesman said: “Steve Baskerville has today left his position as chairman of Armthorpe Welfare after reluctantly making the tough decision to step down due to personal reasons.
"All at the club wish to place on record our thanks to Steve Baskerville for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the best in the future. #Upthewellie.”
Baskerville took over as chairman in August 2020, taking over from Mike Carmody and even had a short spell as interim manager before the appointment of Lee Morris.
Armthorpe are currently ninth in the Northern Counties East League Division One, having taken 29 points from their opening 19 games, 11 points behind leaders North Ferriby.