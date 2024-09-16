Doncaster Foodbank to share stories of hardship and hope at special open event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being invited to discover stories of hardship and hope at a special event organised by a Doncaster food bank.

The ‘tablecloth exhibition will be held at Doncaster College on September 20 between 10am and 2pm when staff from Doncaster Foodbank will be on hand to share stories of those who have used the service .

The event is in partnership with Trussell Trust National in line with their “guarantee our essentials” campaign, details of which can be found HERE

A spokesperson said: “As a food bank, we have experienced a huge increase in demand for our services.

"In the year of 2023-24, Doncaster Foodbank fed 8,485 people from across the city – 5,727 were adults and 2.758 sadly were children.

"This is more than a 100% increase from the 4,089 people we fed just two years previously.

"Unfortunately, the demand for our help is still growing with people’s individual circumstances becoming more complex every day.”

The food bank is working within the Trussell Trust network to display the experiences of some of those people who have needed help recently along with the agencies and wider community who support people in Doncaster.

The spokesperson added: “The event we are hosting is a drop in for those who wish to come along and read the stories of both hardship and hope from those who have visited us displayed on our Trussell Trust tablecloths.

"As a food bank, we want to advocate for those who have visited us in times of hardship and push policy makers to take the drivers of food poverty seriously in both Doncaster and nationally.

“We hope that this event will gather some attention across the city and highlight the way in which people are experiencing such hardships.

At the exhibition there will be some light refreshments and a sign in sheet for visitors.

The tablecloth display will be in the centre of the room with agencies who support the food bank surrounding, plus a donation table for anyone kindly wishing to donate on the day.

Staff and a small team of our volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about the organisation’s work.

Please RSVP to this event using the google form HERE