Doncaster Foodbank launches urgent petition to help city's homeless

An urgent petition to support Doncaster’s homeless community this winter has been launched by a city food bank, with a call for day provision to help keep people warm and safe and off the streets as the cold weather hits.

Doncaster Foodbank is behind the campaign calling for support for vulnerable people in the city with a petition calling on City of Doncaster Council to take compassionate action and help the homeless in the city as the winter arrives.

Organiser Mary Macmillan said: “We're launching this petition to advocate for day services for the rough sleeper population in our community.

"Often viewed as a problem, homeless individuals face abuse and stigma, and we aim to create a community where everyone feels safe and valued.

“As winter approaches, the risks for the homeless increase significantly.

"For years, homelessness in Doncaster has been ignored, and many of our campaign team members have personally experienced rough sleeping, enduring harsh conditions and exploitation.

“Immediate action is necessary to provide essential services, including food, a place to shower and wash clothes and access to safe shelter.

"While a long-term plan for a day centre is in development, we urge the local council to prioritise resources this winter to meet urgent needs, working with the Voluntary Community Faith Sector to bring this to life.”

Proposed solutions include establishing warm spaces of refuge, increasing access to nutritious meals, and enhancing outreach services, while collaborating with local charities can further strengthen support networks.

She added: “Join us in urging the Doncaster Council to take compassionate action. Your signature can help ensure a safe and dignified winter for the homeless in Doncaster. Please sign this petition today.”

You can add your name to the petition HERE

She added: “We want to ensure that everyone who needs support has access to it, acess to showers, washing machines, warm food and shelter from the elements. We need your help to push for that.”

Meanwhile, the Foodbank is also seeking donations of food and provisions to help vulnerable people.

Further details on Doncaster Foodbank – and how to make donations – are available HERE