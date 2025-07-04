Doncaster Foodbank issues appeal for these ten items
Doncaster Foodbank, which is based in Kirk Sandall, has listed the items it is currently most in need of.
The items are
- Fruit juice
- Tinned spaghetti
- Tinned fish
- Cereals
- Baked beans
- Soup
- UHT milk
- Rice
- Tinned meat
- Tinned vegetables/pulses
A spokesperson said: “We would greatly appreciate any donations that you could spare us.”
If you would like to donate to Doncaster Foodbank, please the address and warehouse opening hours below:
Doncaster Foodbank (Trussell Trust) Ltd.
C/O Saica Natur
Sandall Stones Road
Kirk Sandall
Doncaster
DN3 1TR
OPEN: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 9am and 12pm for donations.
You can also find out more via the Facebook page, which can be found HERE or contact the Foodbank on 07519 430980 or email [email protected]
