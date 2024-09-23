Doncaster food bank workers get suicide prevention training to help those in distress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at a Doncaster food bank have received vital suicide prevention training to come to the aid of those in distress.

Two members of staff at Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank, which is based in Woodlands, undertook training in suiciden prevention and intervention training to help those who need it.

Kelly Walker and Stacey Murray are now both recognised as a Suicide Preventionist and Interventionalist helper.

Kelly said: “September is suicide prevention month and Stacey and myself completed the training so we can have a better understanding of the risks and to be able to offer intervention at an earlier stage.

Staff at Lifeline Against The Breadline have been given suicide prevention training.

"We felt that this is an important aspect of the work we do within the community.

"We see a lot of people coming to us with mental health issues and by being able to recognise the signs of declining mental health, it enables us to offer more support.

The group was originally set up as a food bank to help people in the Woodlands area but in recent years has extended its scope.

"We are more than just a food bank, we offer a weekly support group which we run from the Brodsworth Community Hub in Woodlands, this is open to anyone, is free to attend and is held on a Thursday from 12pm til 2pm, we also have a mental health therapist available at the sessions.”

Anyone who needs support can find Lifelline Against The Breadline on Facebook, via the new website at www.lifelineagainstthebreadline.org.uk, or by emailing the organisation at [email protected]