Doncaster food bank handed "extremely generous" donation by city traffic firm

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT
A Doncaster food bank which has come to the aid of hundreds of people across the borough has been handed an “extremely generous” donation by a city traffic firm.

Lifeline Against The Breadline, which is based in Woodlands, provides food packages to those in need as well as other community help and support in north Doncaster.

Carcroft-based Insight Traffic Solutions has handed over the cash – and organisers say it is not the first time the company has supported the organisation.

Lifeline Against The Breadline founder and CEO Kelly Walker said: “The kindness and generousity from this company is truly amazing – this will benefit the community so much and will enable us to continue our good works.

Kelly Walker of Lifeline Against The BreadlineKelly Walker of Lifeline Against The Breadline
Kelly Walker of Lifeline Against The Breadline

"I would like to personally thank Insight Traffic Solutions for their continued support.” You can find out more about Lifeline Against The Breadline and also apply for help and support via the group’s Facebook page HERE

