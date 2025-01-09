Doncaster food bank boss in new appeal for children in need to get birthday gifts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The big-hearted boss of a Doncaster food bank has launched another drive – to help city youngsters in need receive presents on their birthdays.

Kelly Walker, who runs the Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank in Woodlands, has launched the organisation’s Birthday Appeal which offers children within the borough a present on their big day.

She said: “We are able to do this thanks to the generosity of our partners and funders who have donated toys and gifts.

"Living in a deprived area, many children will not receive a birthday gift during the month of January - with the help of my team, we are hoping to better provide for those children.”

Anyone who wishes to access this service can do so via the groups page at www.facebook.co.uk/Lifelineagainstthebreadline and click on the “message us” option.