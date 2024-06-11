Doncaster food bank boss "blown away" by "largest" ever cash and food donation
Lifeline Against The Breadline Community Foodbank, which operates out of Woodlands has been donated piles of food as well as a £600 cheque by Sportbrough-based Fire Mission, a group of former Army gunners.
Founder Kelly Walker said: “It was our largest donation to date - an extremely generous donation from Fire Mission.
"They have been collecting donations amongst their members and along with the food donation, also presented a cheque for £600.”
She added: “Not only did we get an extremely large donation of food and everyday essentials but they also presented me with a cheque that they are happy to go towards our cancer prevention programme “Don’t Fear The Smear.
“This means we are coming back with more screening drop ins and advice very very soon to help save lives.
"I am absolutely blown away by this fabulous act of kindness and I’m thrilled you chose me and my charity to donate to.”
At the weekend, the centre, based at Brodsworth Welfare Community Hub, hosted a pop-up cervical screening clinic for local women.
Kelly said: "We used our funding not only to highlight the importance of cervical screening but to actually pay the nurses to perform them.
"The aim is to reduce any stigma or fear around cervical screening in a joint quest to reduce cervical cancer and promote good female health.”
