Doncaster folk rally to raise over £7,000 for the family of a man who died tragically at the weekend

Doncaster folk have rallied round to help raise over £7,000 for the family of a man who died tragically at the weekend.

Gary Hall sadly passed away following a three vehicle road collision on Edlington Lane in Edlington on Saturday.

Gary was on his motorbike when the incident occurred involving a black Ford Focus and a black Toyota Yaris.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up and in only three days has raised £7,476 of a £5,000 total.

Gary Hall and his family.

Organiser Jessica Fry said: “It is with broken hearts that we share the tragic passing of Gary Hall, who lost his life in a sudden motor accident.

"Gary leaves behind his loving partner Lisa, and their three cherished sons — Tom, Connor, and Kieran — who are now facing life without their incredible dad.

“Gary was a devoted father, a supportive partner, and a friend to many. He was known for his kind heart, his strength, and the deep love he had for his family. Whether it was cheering on his boys or lending a helping hand to someone in need, Gary lived with purpose and generosity.

“This GoFundMe has been set up to support Lisa and the boys during this unimaginable time. The funds raised will go toward helping secure a stable future for them all as they begin to navigate life without him.

“Every donation — no matter how small — makes a difference. If you’re not able to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping Gary’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Let’s come together in love and support to honor Gary’s memory and help ease the burden on the beautiful family he leaves behind. With love and gratitude.”

Anyone who would like to add to the fundraising total can do so by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-gary-hall-supporting-lisa-tom?cdn-cache=0

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.

You can report information to police online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 349 of 12 April 2025.

Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-fatal-doncaster-collision

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.