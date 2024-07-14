Doncaster florist signs up for environmentally friendly funeral flowers scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pioneering Doncaster florist has signed up for a new environmentally friendly funeral flowers project.

Sally Robinson of Field Good Flowers, a sustainable and organic natural flower grower based in Hatfield, has signed up for the Farewell Flowers Directory, a new initiative from the florist industry, which launched earlier this year.

The directory is a ground-breaking online listing service that aims to get the single-use plastic foam out of funeral floristry by connecting people to florists across the UK offering natural, beautiful and compostable floral funeral arrangements.

Sally said: “I started growing British seasonal flowers after losing my previous job in Covid lockdown and it was important to me that I grew with sustainability in mind, using an organic approach with no pesticides so I can share my flower farm with the pollinators.

Florist Sally Robinson has signed up for the Farewell Flowers Directory.

“My research since 2021 into sustainable floristry drew my attention to the effect the floristry sector is having on the planet, especially with single use plastic in particular floral foam which many florists use to create floral displays, especially for funerals.

"It surprised me how much non-compostable waste was left to go to landfill at the cemetery after the flowers have faded.

“It seemed a natural progression for myself and my business to join the farewell directory to demonstrate it is possible to make beautiful, sentimental and compostable floral tributes without harming the Earth.

"I am looking forward to using my knowledge and skills to educate not only members of the public but funeral directors too.”

The scheme helps to take plastic waste out of funeral flowers.

A positive, practical response to the huge issue of plastic waste in funeral floristry, The Farewell Flowers Directory is on a mission to change the world of funeral flowers one compostable arrangement at a time.

By demonstrating just how beautiful naturally designed funeral flowers can be without the use of floral foam or single use plastic, The Farewell Flowers Directory aims to change perceptions of funeral floristry and get the plastic out of funeral flowers for good.

Every florist listed in The Farewell Flowers Directory and wanting to be part of the change commits to offering the option of fully compostable funeral flowers, incorporating an element of British-grown material into their designs, being transparent about the provenance of their cut material and showcasing their compostable designs on a dedicated funeral flowers page on their website.

Floral foam has become a significant environmental issue.

Sally wants to help make the funeral flowers industry more sustainable.

It is estimated that every year, over 14,670m3 of plastic floral foam is sent to landfill from crematoriums across the UK, the equivalent of more than six Olympic swimming pools.

Plastic floral foam is a single-use plastic and cannot be recycled.

It will never biodegrade but breaks down into microplastics which can contaminate the soil and watercourses.

The good news is that compostable alternatives to floral foam are available; ranging from creating moss and twig bases to arrangements of flowers or plants designed to be shared after the funeral with family and friends and to be taken home.

Sally helps to craft personalised floral tributes for funerals.

Sally understands both the power that well-designed flowers can have and the need for a more sustainable approach.

She explained: “A recent customer approached me requesting a floral farewell tribute for her mother, a keen gardener that had recently passed.

"I created a willow heart base covered with moss and hemp, I then visited her mother’s garden and we chose plants together that could be added to the tribute along with some of mine.

"This tribute could be permanently left on the grave to naturally break down into the soil and the plants would continue to live on too.”

The Institute of Crematorium and Cemetery Management backs The Farewell Flowers Directory initiative, as Julie Dunk, Chief Executive of the ICCM explained: “We recognise that floral tributes can be an important part of a funeral and beautiful displays can bring great comfort to bereaved families.

"However, as with everything in life, we need to consider our environmental impact and make choices where possible to minimise this impact.

Sally operates her Field Good Flowers business out of Hatfield.

"Once the flowers have wilted, cemeteries and crematoria are left with the plastics which can become litter, and which our members have no option but to skip and send to landfill.

"Reducing the amount of plastic in the form of floral foam and bases for displays, as well as wrappings such as cellophane, will have a positive impact on not only the environment but also on the costs of dealing with these non-biodegradable materials.

"It is great that there is now a real choice through The Farewell Flowers Directory and people can choose floral displays that reflect their wishes whilst protecting the environment.

"The ICCM welcomes this excellent initiative and would encourage anyone looking for local florists to help them create a meaningful floral tribute to use The Directory.”

Sally meanwhile owns a flower farm and floral studio hosting many workshops. She is dedicated to organically growing, glorious, sustainable and scented cut flowers naturally and seasonally along organic methods in Hatfield.

Field Good Flowers offer blooms for the general public, DIY buckets for weddings and also local florists, please do not hesitate to get in touch for further information or take a look at the website for what’s on offer.

You can learn more about the directory and find a florist near to you at http://farewellflowers.co.uk

Sally Robinson, Field Good Flowers, Hatfield, Doncaster, DN7 6HB

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.fieldgoodflowersyorkshire.co.uk

Telephone: 07595359953