Doncaster Fit Forces veterans take on gruelling Hadrian's Wall trek for charity
The group, also known as Fit Forces, have been trekking from Bowness on Solway to Newcastle upon Tyne – a distance of 84 miles.
Some have walked all of the route with others walking and cycling.
The event is raising cash for the Doncaster Veterans Group which benefits the health and wellbeing of veterans from all arms of the UK military.
Set up in June 2022 with just seven members, over the last two years this has now grown to 46 members and is growing even further with more vets learning about the group and wanting to join.
The vets are very active in the community and provide peer support, supporting hospital patients, visiting veterans in hospital and prison and supporting local charity projects.
Anyone who wants to donate to the campaign can do so HERE
