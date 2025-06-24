Doncaster firms who failed to pay minimum wage named and shamed

A string of Doncaster firms are among hundreds “named and shamed” by the Government for failing to pay workers the minimum wage – including a chain of chemists and a food company.

Over £7.4 million has now been orded to be put back in working people’s pockets by employers who failed to pay the National Living and National Minimum Wage.

Nearly 60,000 workers across the UK have been left out of pocket – with nearly 450 Doncaster employees among them.

An investigation found that 446 Doncaster workers were left out of pocket by a total of more than £85,000 – with chemist firm JM McGill failing to pay more than £38,000 to 364 workers.

A nursery business failed to pay nearly £17,000 owed to 19 workers while a string of other Doncaster companies and individuals have also been named in the report, with full details of each firm listed below.

A Government spokesperson said: “As part of the Plan for Change, this Government’s priority is to grow the economy and raise living standards.

"A strong economy can only be built when people have financial security whilst in work and robust enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.”

The 518 employers and businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) were concluded between 2015-2022.

Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.

“Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change. This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.”

Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the Low Pay Commission, said: “Underpayment leaves workers out of pocket and disadvantages the majority of employers who do abide by the rules.

“These naming rounds play an important part in ensuring that all workers receive their full wages and that they are aware there is support for them to ensure that they do.”

The list of Doncaster employers being named for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage is as follows:

J M McGill Ltd, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £38,178.62 to 364 workers.

BJ Bright Day Nurseries Limited, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £16,759.85 to 19 workers.

JWDW Limited, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £10,699.64 to 21 workers.

Steve Kane Painting & Decorating Limited, Doncaster, DN3, failed to pay £9,317.13 to 11 workers.

Eaton Electrical Systems Limited, Doncaster, DN2, failed to pay £4,576.09 to 24 workers.

S & W Developments Limited, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £3,253.46 to 1 worker.

Mr Hazar Ibrahim Hamid, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £1,961.64 to 5 workers.

Mrs Penni Durdy, Doncaster, DN9, failed to pay £924.04 to 1 worker.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd, Doncaster, DN3, failed to pay £670.56 to 21 workers.