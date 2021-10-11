Agemaspark won the award for Innovation at this year’s Make UK Manufacturing Awards.

The precision engineering company is delighted to have been recognised for their work in 3D printing.

Paul Stockhill, managing director of Agemaspark said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be recognised for our innovative approach.

June Smith, Regional Director – North, Make UK and Paul Stockhill.

“Our team is dedicated to finding innovative solutions and have developed a new technique over several years to improve the efficiency of a mould tool by as much as 20 per cent and invested in a 3D metal printing machine to create the tools.

“We have put our new and pioneering 3D metal printing technique into practice, resulting in major reductions in cycle times for multi-impression mould tools.

“Innovation is vitally important to our business, we recognise the issues that companies face and the need for them to reduce their environmental impact while increasing efficiency and productivity and we can only do this by developing new, more efficient ways of working.”

The company has recently completed extensive trials on conformal cooling of multi-impression plastic injection mould tools and is working with companies across Yorkshire using the technique to produce their components helping its customers to comply with the new EU regulations.

The benefits resulting from trials on Agemaskpark’s mould tools show that they save time and money for business, but also reduce their environmental impact.

Paul said: “Winning this award and being recognised for our innovative approach will be a real boost to the team and will help us to showcase this improved way of working to customers in many different sectors.”

Agemaspark is pioneering this new ground breaking process as it will offer new innovative ways to make intricate inserts that can be processed with cooling not currently possible without using expensive heat transfer materials.

Agemaspark is a precision engineering company, founded in Doncaster in 2002.

The company serves industries including the aerospace sector for civil and military aircraft engines and power generation turbine engines, the oil and gas industry providing bespoke tooling aids, mould tools for plastic medical components, building products, caps and closure tooling for food industries along with many more sectors that require mould tools.

