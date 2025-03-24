Doncaster firm seeks Easter egg donations for local care homes

Staff at a Doncaster firm are seeking Easter egg donations to bring joy to residents of the city’s care homes this spring.

Doncaster Funerals, which is based in Waterdale, is gathering eggs which will be then donated to residents of South Yorkshire’s care home this Easter.

If you would like to donate please drop eggs at Doncaster Funerals, 41 Princegate.

The office is open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Every donation will help bring a smile.”