Doncaster firm donates pallets to create insect hotels at city park

A Doncaster firm has donated wooden pallets – to help create bug friendly insect hotels at a park in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction 4 has handed the pallets to Quarry Park in Dunsville, a village in the Doncaster area, with a set of pallet to create sustainable environments for bugs.

Friends of Quarry Park, formed in 1996, acts as a guardian for the park in conjunction with the City of Doncaster Council’s countryside rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is a non-profit organisation funded by donations and grants.

Pallets have been donated to Dunsville's Quarry Park to create bug hotels.

Supported by the Doncaster Green Space Network, an organisation that assists groups looking to deliver projects in Doncaster parks, Friends of the Quarry Park initially built two Bug Houses.

Bug Houses are crafted environments designed to help local wildlife thrive.

Following their initial success, the group reached out to J4, who have donated ten pallets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May Wade, Secretary of the Friends of Quarry Park group, said: "We are extremely grateful to Junction 4 Pallets for donating 10 pallets to enable us to continue with this project.

"The volunteers had great fun building the bug houses and we have received many positive comments from park users about them.

"We rely on support from local businesses, grants and donations to fund our work to keep Quarry Park safe, clean and a welcoming green space."

Speaking about the donation, head of HR, Michelle Clarke said: “As environmentalism and sustainability is an integral part of our everyday business, it is great that we can also help and support local projects in achieve the same goals, working with like-minded people that care for our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to this, J4’s environmental and compliance lead, Craig Bushby, said “Environmentalism and sustainability work hand-in-glove at Junction 4.

"Our business model champions the repair and reuse of wooden pallets.

"Our reduction in the use of new timber and our reuse of repaired materials extends a pallet’s life cycle up to a beyond five years.”

Situated off the A18 in Dunsville between Doncaster and Thorne, the Quarry Park was created out of a former quarrying site and in recent years has been transformed into an open green space.

More details about Quarry Park are available HERE