Doncaster firm blasts false claims people were being evicted to make way for asylum seekers

Furious bosses at a Doncaster property firm have blasted “false, inaccurate and misleading fake news” widely circulated online that people at a residential complex in the city were being evicted to make way for asylum seekers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people have shared a Facebook post which suggested tenants of Railway Court in Bentley were being kicked out of their properties.

But Jebb Properties says the post, part of which is reproduced below, was “serious misinformation” – and that the complex is actually to be used for supported living accommodation for adults with learning disabilities and additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Following a recent Facebook post, we feel it is necessary to correct some serious misinformation being circulated regarding Railway Court, formerly The Drum pub, in Bentley.

False claims were shared online that a residential complex in Doncaster was to be used for asylum seekers.

“The post falsely claimed that the flats at Railway Court were being vacated to house illegal immigrants after Section 21 notices were served on tenants.

"This information is entirely inaccurate and misleading.

“To set the record straight – the flats are not being used to house asylum seekers or illegal immigrants. This claim has no basis in fact and has caused unnecessary concern in the community.

“The block of flats at Railway Court is privately owned by Jebb Properties Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Section 21 notices were served to four tenants by 3Keys Property, who manage the property on Jebb Properties’ behalf in line with current legislation.

“The decision to issue notices was made to enable a planned transition of the building’s use – to create supported living accommodation for adults with learning disabilities and additional needs, in partnership with Together Livin Ltd.

"Together Livin is a Doncaster-based care provider, committed to offering safe, stable, and supportive homes for adults with autism, learning difficulties, and complex needs — people who require some additional help to live independently.

“Together Livin aims to work closely with Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council and the NHS and will aim to integrate as part of a local strategy to offer more inclusive housing options for vulnerable adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also proud to be creating over 70-100 new local jobs, with several care and support roles currently open for application.

"We offer pay above the national minimum wage and are focused on building a team of caring, dedicated individuals from Doncaster and the surrounding area.

“Social media can be a powerful tool for communication — but it must be used responsibly.

"Spreading unverified claims, particularly about vulnerable people or community projects, can cause harm and division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge members of the public to check the facts before sharing speculation online.

“We understand that housing changes can prompt questions, but we are confident that this development will be a positive, community-focused project, designed to give vulnerable adults the dignity, safety, and support they deserve.

“We thank those who have reached out in support, and we remain committed to transparency as we move forward.”

The post, which was first circulated last week said: “Just learned today that the residents of a of privately owned block of flats in the location of the old Drum pub in Bentley, have been told by the owners to vacate their flats by the beginning of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why may you ask? Well, hoteliers have demanded that illegal immigrants no longer take up their rooms, hence the Labour Government has agreed with their demands.

"Unfortunately they have to be housed somewhere, so the residents of the flats have been told to leave, hence homeless.”

...