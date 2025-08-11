Doncaster firefighting duo complete gruelling 100k run in memory of late colleague
Firefighters Matt Daniell and Luke Scollins, based at Rossington Fire Station, took on the challenge to pay tribute to their colleague Andrew Moxon who died in February.
A spokesperson said: “We want to give a huge shout-out to Luke and Matt for smashing their target and completing an incredible 100km run in just 24 hours.
“They originally aimed for 120km, but 100km is still a phenomenal achievement — one they should be extremely proud of.
“They went through it all — physical pain, mental battles, hitting the wall – and climbing right over it - and extreme tiredness, grabbing quick naps whenever they could.
“The donation link will stay active until Friday, so if you can spare a few quid to support them, it would mean the world.
“Let’s show them some love and appreciation for their grit, determination, and dedication!”
