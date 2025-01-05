Doncaster fire station to host "have a go" day to help find new recruits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster fire station is to host a “have a go” day later this month in a bid to find new recruits for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Rossington Fire Station will be staging the event next week – with the aim of giving people in the community the chance to try out fire service tasks.

A spokesperson said: “As we enter 2025, we're excited to remind you about our Have a Go Day happening on January 8 from 6pm to 8pm.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to start the year with a memorable experience.

Rossington Fire Station is hosting an open day.

“If you enjoy what you try and think you could make a difference in your community, recruitment opens this month for those interested in joining us to respond to fire calls.”

To book your slot, please email [email protected].

The spokesperson added: “Come join us and kick off 2025 in an unforgettable way! We can’t wait to see you there!”