Doncaster fire crews to tackle Tough Mudder challenge for charity
On July 27, crew from Rossington Fire Station are taking part in the 15k challenge to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.
Firefighters Daniell, Denny, Firth, Halliday, Kendell, Scollins and Walker are all taking on the exhausting obstacle challenge to help the organisation which provides essential help and support to all firefighters and fire and rescue staff across the United Kingdom.
They will be running a 15k course with 20+ obstacles, including freezing cold ice water and electric shocks!
The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist lifelong health and wellbeing support for the UK fire and rescue community, empowering individuals and families to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.
This includes serving and retired firefighters, control and support teams.
You can donate to the appeal HERE
