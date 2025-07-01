Doncaster fire crews to tackle Tough Mudder challenge for charity

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
Firefighters from Doncaster will take on a gruelling Tough Mudder challenge to raise cash for charity – and are seeking donations from members of the public.

On July 27, crew from Rossington Fire Station are taking part in the 15k challenge to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters Daniell, Denny, Firth, Halliday, Kendell, Scollins and Walker are all taking on the exhausting obstacle challenge to help the organisation which provides essential help and support to all firefighters and fire and rescue staff across the United Kingdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be running a 15k course with 20+ obstacles, including freezing cold ice water and electric shocks!

Firefighters from Rossington will be taking on the gruelling challenge.placeholder image
Firefighters from Rossington will be taking on the gruelling challenge.

The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist lifelong health and wellbeing support for the UK fire and rescue community, empowering individuals and families to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

This includes serving and retired firefighters, control and support teams.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

Related topics:DoncasterUnited Kingdom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice