Doncaster fire crews come to rescue of elderly horse stuck in mud

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Big-hearted fire crews came to the rescue of an elderly horse that got stuck in mud at a South Yorkshire animal sanctuary.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews from Adwick, Edlington and Tankersley were the knights in shining armour when 35-year-old Flash was unable to stand after getting bogged down in swampy conditions at Sheffield’s Thornberry Animal Sacntuary.

A spokesperson said: “Flash had sat down for a sleep, but in muddy conditions had been unable to get back onto all fours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We used specialist equipment to lift him back up, with the help of the sanctuary's tractor.

Elderly horse Flash was rescued by fire crews.Elderly horse Flash was rescued by fire crews.
Elderly horse Flash was rescued by fire crews.

“Flash was a bit wobbly at first, but soon managed to walk away back to his shelter and his best friend Missy.

“Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is one of the few rescue centres that cares for old and unwanted horses. Visit their page to find out how you can support their work.

More details are available HERE

Related topics:DoncasterSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueEdlingtonSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice