Doncaster film director and music legend triumphs at BAFTA festival
The televised event saw members of the world famous Treorchy Male Choir in attendance and representatives of the Sir Harry Secombe youth choir who sang the films main theme “Blessed Peace”.
The film’s message of peace clearly impacted on the crowd which also included actors from the original Oscar nominated film.
Having now qualified for BAFTA Cymru “A Pack of Five” will begin its campaign on the UK elite film festival circuit, including the Leeds International, York’s Aesthetica festival and Academy of Motion Picture festivals around the world.
Doncaster’s John Parr is best known for his 1985 hit record St Elmo’s Fire which was the theme tune for the film of the same name.
