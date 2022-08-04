Doncaster Fear Factory: Scare attraction is back - and here's how you could work there

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, will be back for Halloween – to scare visitors witless and have them screaming in fear.

And bosses are looking for people to perform at the event – with the task of terrifying visitors!

A performer workshop will be held on September 18 between 11am and 4pm at Thornhurst Manor when people will be able to try out for a variety of scary roles.

A spokesman said: “Please come to the main building and someone will show you where we are.

"Wear light and comfortable clothes that you are able to move around and perform in

"There will be snacks and refreshments provided but please feel free to bring lunch.”