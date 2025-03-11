Doncaster Fear Factory is looking for people to terrify visitors - here's how to sign up
Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, will be back for Halloween – to scare visitors witless and have them screaming in fear.
And bosses are looking for people to perform at the event – with the task of terrifying visitors!
A spokesperson said: “Do you have what it takes to bring nightmares to life?
"Doncaster Fear Factory is looking for terrifying talent to join our scare team.
“Get paid to scare – turn your screams into a paycheck.
“No experience needed – just a passion for horror and a love of scaring.”
“We need individuals aged 16+ who are ready to bring terror and excitement to life. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love the idea of scaring for fun, we want YOU to be part of the experience.”
Full details HERE