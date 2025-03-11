Doncaster Fear Factory is looking for people to terrify visitors - here's how to sign up

A terrifying, blood-curdling scary theme park is returning to Doncaster – and bosses are looking for staff to work there to make this year’s event the spookiest yet.

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, will be back for Halloween – to scare visitors witless and have them screaming in fear.

And bosses are looking for people to perform at the event – with the task of terrifying visitors!

A spokesperson said: “Do you have what it takes to bring nightmares to life?

Doncaster Fear Factory is on the hunt for scare actors for Halloween.

"Doncaster Fear Factory is looking for terrifying talent to join our scare team.

“Get paid to scare – turn your screams into a paycheck.

“No experience needed – just a passion for horror and a love of scaring.”

“We need individuals aged 16+ who are ready to bring terror and excitement to life. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love the idea of scaring for fun, we want YOU to be part of the experience.”

