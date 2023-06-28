Doncaster Fear Factory: How you can get paid to terrify people live action scare park
Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, will be back for Halloween – to scare visitors witless and have them screaming in fear.
And bosses are looking for people to perform at the event – with the task of terrifying visitors!
A spokesperson said: “Get paid to scare!
"We are looking for scary, hard working people to join our terrifying team this Halloween season!
"If you think you've got what it takes, we want to hear from you!
"All roles are paid and all the extras you would expect from working at such an amazing event meaning free tickets for family and friends.”
An open casting workshop will be held on July 23 from 10am to 4pm at Thornhurst Manor when would be particpants can just turn up or alternatively email [email protected]