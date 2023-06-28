News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Fear Factory: How you can get paid to terrify people live action scare park

A terrifying, blood-curdling scary theme park is returning to Doncaster – and bosses are looking for staff to work there to make this year’s event the spookiest yet.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, will be back for Halloween – to scare visitors witless and have them screaming in fear.

And bosses are looking for people to perform at the event – with the task of terrifying visitors!

A spokesperson said: “Get paid to scare!

You can get paid to terrify people at Doncaster Fear Factory. (Photo: Doncaster Fear Factory).You can get paid to terrify people at Doncaster Fear Factory. (Photo: Doncaster Fear Factory).
You can get paid to terrify people at Doncaster Fear Factory. (Photo: Doncaster Fear Factory).
"We are looking for scary, hard working people to join our terrifying team this Halloween season!

"If you think you've got what it takes, we want to hear from you!

"All roles are paid and all the extras you would expect from working at such an amazing event meaning free tickets for family and friends.”

An open casting workshop will be held on July 23 from 10am to 4pm at Thornhurst Manor when would be particpants can just turn up or alternatively email [email protected]

