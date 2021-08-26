Wayne Davenport was shocked to find that all five baby changing rooms in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre toilet area were closed on Sunday, August 22.

His two year old son was in need of changing and so Wayne went looking for staff members to open one of the changing rooms for him.

But alas he could not find anyone to help him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the baby changing facilities were closed.

He looked into the male bathrooms but there were not any baby changing facilities inside.

Wayne, 38, from Edlington said: “I had to change my son's diaper on the dirty floor.

“There were no staff members around to help.

“I’m angry and I feel discriminated against.”

The baby changing facilities do have a phone number on the door which people can call in such circumstances.Wayne felt that it was unfair to be expected to have a mobile phone.

He said not everyone carries a phone and even if they do celular service is not always accessible inside the shopping centre.

So Wayne decided to change his son on the floor in front of the security cameras to make a point.

Wayne has put in complaints to the centre and hopes that they change their policy around baby changing facilities.

“I never realised that this was an issue until it happened to me,” he said.

“Why are there no changing facilities in the male bathroom?

“Why are there no staff posted at the bathrooms for incidents such as these?”

A spokesperson for the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “We would like to apologise to Mr Davenport for the experience he encountered.

“We lock these facilities in order to protect them from misuse and to give our customers our usual standards of cleanliness and presentation.

“Radar keys are available upon request and staff can be contacted in order for guests to use the facilities.

“In this instance staff were called away so were unable to assist Mr Davenport.“Further baby changing facilities are available on level two in the ladies and gents which are open at all times within the centre.

“We will be contacting Mr Davenport directly to discuss this matter further.”