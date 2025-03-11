Doncaster father and daughter's Laurel and Hardy film to be aired at comedy duo convention
Dean and Rebecca Sills have created the documentary Laurel and Hardy’s Adventures in Yorkshire, telling the story of the Hollywood icons’ visits to Bradford and Sheffield and other locations linked to the pair during their careers.
The comedy team consisting of Englishman Stan Laurel and American Oliver Hardy, started their career as a duo in the silent film era,later successfully transitioning to "talkies".
Said Dean: “The film is now finished and all ready for the premiere at the Laurel and Hardy UK Convention in May."
The film will also be released on DVD in October and Dean and Rebecca have been busy promoting the film and the pair are featured in issue 54 of Film Stories, the UK's biggest film magazine.
The documentary follows Dean and Rebecca visiting the places where Laurel and Hardy performed in Yorkshire in 1952 and 1954.
They also met members of the Sheffield and Bradford Laurel and Hardy fan clubs and also features an interview with Martin Shaw, who is related to Stan Laurel.
Filming took place in North, West and South Yorkshire and Ulverston, including outside the house where Stan Laurel was born.
The film had a lot of support with help coming from the USA, France and the UK.
Dean said: "My daughter and I are very proud of this film.
"It's a personal history of the comedy duo, especially Stan Laurel's Yorkshire family.
"It has its highs and lows from stepping on the stage at The Grand Opera House in York where the boys performed in 1954 to the heartbreaking moment of visiting Stan's grandparents grave in Dewsbury.
"Laurel and Hardy will always be the greatest comedy duo of all time and we feel this film will be pretty special for their fans. We can't wait for everyone to watch it."
From the late 1920s to the mid-1950s, they were internationally famous for their slapstick comedy, with Laurel playing the clumsy, childlike friend to Hardy's pompous bully.