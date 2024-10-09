Doncaster father and daughter tell story of Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire adventures in new film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The adventure of iconic movie comedy duo Laurel and Hardy are set to be told in a new film by a Doncaster father and daughter movie making team.

Dean and Rebecca Sills have created the documentary Laurel and Hardy’s Adventures in Yorkshire, telling the story of the Hollywood icons’ visits to Bradford and Sheffield and other locations linked to the pair during their careers.

The comedy team consisting of Englishman Stan Laurel and American Oliver Hardy, started their career as a duo in the silent film era,later successfully transitioning to "talkies".

From the late 1920s to the mid-1950s, they were internationally famous for their slapstick comedy, with Laurel playing the clumsy, childlike friend to Hardy's pompous bully

Doncaster film making duo Rebecca and Dean Sills tell the story of Laurel and Hardy in Yorkshire in their new film.

The documentary sees Dean and Rebecca embark on a journey inspired by the legendary pair, visiting the venues where the iconic duo once performed, engaging with members of international fan club, the Sons of the Desert in both Bradford and Sheffield.

Along their travels, they encounter fascinating individuals, including Mark Greenhow, Graham Ibbeson, and Martin Shaw, who has ties to Stan Laurel.

The film will premiere next year at the UK Laurel and Hardy Convention in Harrogate.

Dean said: "We have now started editing the film, which will be our first documentary feature. It's been fun visiting places all over Yorkshire including York, Sheffield, Bradford, Dewsbury and Barnsley.

"We have met so many wonderful people who have a huge passion for the boys."

The pair’s last film, Regeneration, which marks the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike and tells the story of the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike, is currently on show at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield.

Rebecca, who produced her film while studying at Sheffield Hallam University, has already seen the film take seven wins in various International Film Festivals.

Dean said: “It’s a great film which is emotional at times, taking us all on a journey back to a lost world.

“We need to remember our mining history and how it resulted in mass unemployment and social deprivation, and how the distinctive landmarks have all gone, making way for areas which now thrive with nature.”