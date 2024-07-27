Doncaster farmer who lost arm after being dragged into harvester fronts safety campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster farmer whose life changed forever when he lost his left arm after being dragged into a potato harvester has shared his horrific ordeal to press home the message of staying safe for agricultural workers.

With a new study revealing farming as Britain’s most dangerous job, local farmer James Bannister has spoken of how he was trapped inside a machine for two hours – and had to have his arm amputated following the accident.

He was speaking out during Farm Safety Week with the Farm Safety Foundation revealing that farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation.

Said James: “I have first-hand experience of being involved in an accident on a farm after an incident with a potato harvester in 1998.

Farmer James Bannister lost his left arm in an accident in 1998.

“I want to help get the safety message across to agricultural workers, if my story helps one person to change the way they do things, I feel it is worth my while.

“The work of the Farm Safety Foundation is a very important for getting the safety message out there, to many people have the attitude it will never happen to me, there also needs to be more awareness of the dangers in agriculture, it needs more promotion in education and also to do road shows around the country, at local shows, even to the point of organising a safety road show.”

In an interview with Farmers’ Weekly he said: “I went to work that morning as normal. We were lifting potatoes. We had finished a field and we’d run the harvester empty to make sure it was clear.

“I was standing between the harvester and the trailer, talking to my trailer man.

James has spoken of his ordeal to raise awareness of farm safety.

“I have no recollection at all what happened. But I got tangled in the roller. The harvester took my arm and pulled me in – up and over – into the machine.

“It stripped all the skin off my arm and started pulling the nerves out of my neck and shoulder.

“My arm was stuck and so was I. My mate stopped the tractor. He came rushing over and asked me what he should do.

“I said take the power shaft off, get the bar and wind the bloody thing backwards and get me out of here. But I was up to my neck in the roller.

“I was inside the machine for two hours or more. I was fully conscious for most of it. I knew what was going on 95% of the time.

“They carried me to the air ambulance. My left arm was in such a state, it wouldn’t hold in place.

“I kept holding onto it with my right hand because as soon as I let go, it would flop straight down again. When I looked at it I knew I’d lost it – I knew it couldn’t be saved.”

Fatal injuries on GB farms continue to remain stubbornly high – 27 deaths were again recorded in 2023/24

An additional eight people were fatally injured in Northern Ireland for the same period bringing the total to 35 people that lost their lives on farms in the UK in 2023/24

Older workers, those aged 65 and older, accounted for 39% (9 out of 23) of all worker fatalities in 2023/24.

In a sector that accounts for one per cent of the working population, agriculture accounts for 20 per cent of all deaths in the workplace.

The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), the charity behind the annual Farm Safety Week campaign believes that, in addition to the numbers of lives lost on farms every year, the industry needs to address the attitude to risk-taking and poor safety behaviours that result in an additional 23,000 injuries to workers every year in GB alone.

According to NFU Mutual, there were a total of 937 farm accident claims recorded in the UK for 2023/24, an encouraging decrease on the figure of 1,021 in 2022/23.

Causes of the accidents included falls from height, trapped body parts and falling objects, all of which cost the rural insurer over £68 million.

Research carried out by the charity in September 2023 revealed that 88% of farmers in the UK believe that ‘complacency’ – always having it done that way – is a major contributor to having a farm accident while 82% cite ‘attitude’ as the major contributor.

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager explains: “Farm safety is not just our problem, it’s a worldwide problem.

“According to the International Labour Office (ILO) agriculture employs half of the world’s labour force but remains one of the three most hazardous sectors of activity (along with construction and mining). The UK recorded a total of 35 farm-related deaths over the past year including two children. 35 families and communities devastated by the loss of a loved one. We can’t let this continue.

2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Farm Safety Foundation and those ten years have passed quickly. While we are proud of what we have achieved, today’s figures from HSE highlight that there is so much more to be done to address the risks and dangers farm workers face every day to put food on our plates.

Attitudes and behaviours around farm safety are changing but the pace of change is slow – too slow for the families of those we have lost in the industry and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health or serious injuries as a result of their work.”

This year’s Farm Safety Week offers an opportunity for a real reset of the way we approach farm safety and risk-taking. We can not continue to tolerate poor safety behaviours, we can not assume that its somebody else’s job to drive this change in culture, and we can not rely on luck when going about our daily tasks.”

Sue Thompson, Head of Agriculture, Health & Safety Executive, said: “It is fantastic to see Farm Safety Week shine a light on both the safety and health issues that affect farmers. It is important farmers remain healthy and safe as they carry out an incredibly important, but at times, difficult job.

“Sadly, the numbers of fatalities within the industry remain stubbornly high. All too often, the industry fails to properly manage health and safety risk in the workplace, resulting in serious and fatal injuries that could, and should, have been prevented. That children continue to be killed on Britain’s farms is a source of tragedy and sadness and is totally unacceptable.

“Farmers must put the health and safety of themselves and others at the heart of what they do. Real change requires a significant shift in culture.

“We will keep working with vital agricultural industry partners such as the Farm Safety Foundation / Yellow Wellies, however the whole industry must take the lead in driving the cultural change that is so desperately needed.”

Scottish farmer and NFU Mutual Chairman Jim McLaren MBE knows only too well the ever-present dangers associated with the industry, having himself suffered a life-changing farm accident as a child.

He commented: “Over the last 10 years, the Farm Safety Foundation has worked tirelessly and with great success, to change mindsets and improve the approach to farm safety, particularly among the younger generation. But every single farm accident is a farm accident too many, and there is still so much more to do. Farm Safety Week is a great opportunity for our whole sector to pause and reflect, to remind ourselves that virtually every task we undertake on farm has the ability to kill or seriously injure us if we approach it in the wrong way or with undue haste, carelessness or bravado.”