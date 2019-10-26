Doncaster farm rescue centre issues plea after flooding destroys animal feed

The flooding at Manor Estate Farm, Toll Bar

Manor Estate Farm, in Toll Bar, has been devastated by flooding after around 32mm of rain fell across Doncaster overnight.

The centre, which looks after abandoned and neglected farm animals, has been forced to move some of its animals to different stables.

The flooding at Manor Estate Farm, Toll Bar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, it is asking the public for help and is on the lookout for a larger water pump in a bid to clear the water.

Posting on Facebook, the farm said: “Our poor farm! Teddy little face time morning, he was petrified because he couldn’t get to his stable All animals are safe and the sheep have now been moved to a different stable. However our hundreds of pounds of hay and straw in the barn is all ruined.

“This is what our coffee morning raised! We are going to try to pump the water out! Please if everyone could just donate £1.

In the past the centre has re-homed ex-battery hens who had no feathers and were not laying eggs due to trauma.

The flooding at Manor Estate Farm, Toll Bar

Set up by Doncaster teen Ami Louise, 18, the farm – originally called Tiny Tots farm – is completely self-funded.

But, thanks to the community who help raise funds, it is able to rescue animals and provide them with food and shelter.

To donate money to Manor Estate Farm visit its fundraising page here.

Alternatively call 07894 083084 or message the farms Facebook page if you can provide a larger water pump.