Doncaster fans enjoy a pint as singer Paul Heaton gets the drinks in on 60th birthday

It really was Happy Hour for the former Housemartins and Beautiful South singer after he announced he was putting money behind the bar at boozers up and down the land to mark his milestone birthday.

And fans made sure they raised a glass, with drinkers at Hatfield Pit Club joining in the party.

The singer, who has strong South Yorkshire roots hand-picked the venue after appearing in a concert there with Jacqui Abbott in 2018.

John Connell (bottom left) and Nigel Akers (top right) were among the Doncaster fans enjoying a drink courtesy of Paul Heaton (top left) on his 60th birthday.

And drinkers were able to enjoy a tipple on the star who is understood to have spent £60,000 on the celebration.

John Connell shared a picture of himself enjoying a pint and wrote: “This is us in Hatfield Main Pit Club enjoying our drink.

“What a lovely gesture. Thank you Paul.”

Nigel Akers said: “Thanks for the lovely pint of Stones at Hatfield Main Pit Club. Even rode my bike down. Bigger thank you to you for all the great music over the years. Happy Birthday Paul. Cheers.”

Writing on Facebook, Heaton said: “I’ve decided that the best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me – until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!

"The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.

"Ff there’s one near you please head over on Monday, show your support and raise a toast to me on my birthday!”

Moving to Sheffield as a child, he later moved to Hull where he formed The Housemartins, famed for hits such as Happy Hour and Caravan of Love.