A Doncaster family are set for a month of sporty challenges to raise cash for two separate charities.

Aileen Murgatroyd and other members of her family will be taking part in a sky dive this weekend – and she is also aiming to walk or run 28 miles across April to raise cash for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aileen Murgatroyd and her family are raising cash for cancer charities.

Aileen, of Sprotbrough will join her son Ewan as well as Karen Smith, Nick Scregg, Graham Lavender, Deb Montague and Michele Wareham in hurling themselves out of a plane on Sunday in aid of ALK Positive UK, a charity set up to support a small, rare group of lung cancer patients across the UK.

READ MORE: Doncaster family's charity thank you after teenage son’s cancer battle

ALK-Positive Lung cancer is a growing type of cancer that occurs in younger, non-smoking people and has an average life expectancy once diagnosed of three or four years. Daughter Kay, 17, was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

The group will jump out of a plane at 15,000ft and freefall for several thousand feet before touching back down.

Said Aileen: “How could she have lung cancer - she has never smoked?

READ MORE: Doncaster teenager in remission after cancer battle parents thought was food poisoning

“The stigma around lung cancer which is poorly funded by the government and poorly received by the general public needs to end. Its association with smoking exists but just because you smoked nobody deserves lung cancer.

You can support their sponsorship efforts at their fundraising page HERE

Meanwhile Aileen is also aiming to walk 28 miles throughout April for the Teenage Cancer Trust’s More Than A Marathon fundraiser.

She said: “In 2016 my daughter Kay was told she had lung cancer at the age of 17.

“The unit funded by the Teenage Cancer Trust is fantastic.

READ MORE: Meet the Doncaster mum who survived two liver transplants

“A home from home where Kay had about 17 rounds of IV chemotherapy surrounded by an amazing team of nurses.

“We have enjoyed amazing surroundings, trips to Chatsworth and nights out for Kay with fellow cancer friends. Their hard work and incredible support and friendship has made this experience tolerable.

“I wanted to support them by raising money as part of my participation in More Than A Marathon.”

You can support Aileen’s fundraising campaign HERE