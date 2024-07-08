Doncaster family seriously injured in car smash to go on charity 1,000 mile camping trip
Caroline and Chris Rogers and toddler daughter Kennedy all suffered injuries when their Citroen Xsara Picasso was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near to Campsall last April.
Now the three are set to go on a marathon fundraiser aboard a trike which will take them to 14 different campsites across the country, raising money for the YAA along the way.
The family will board the Rewaco trike on July 12, visiting a number of locations, before heading back to Doncaster on September 8.
Said Caroline: “We were all involved in a serious car accident.
"My hubby, a military veteran, was trapped in the car and needed a full hip replacement.
"I suffered a broken pelvis and broken elbow and our then 20 month old suffered bad bruising.
“The Air Ambulance attended but luckily wasn't needed to transport either of us.
“We are funding the cost of the trip out of our own pockets, but are looking for donations to the YAA.
Caroline, who suffers from fibromyalgia and body tissue disorder Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and her husband, Chris and young daughter Kennedy, now nearly three, have all recovered from the smash in Woodfield Road.
The couple were treated in separate hospitals in Doncaster and Sheffield while their daughter was cared for by Caroline’s mum.
You can donate to the family’s fundraiser HERE
