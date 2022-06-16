Doncaster family mediation firm welcomes additional funding for voucher scheme

This will mean that £8.7 million has been into the scheme.

The scheme began in March 2021, with an initial fund of £1 million, as a way of encouraging families to come to mediation to reach agreements about arrangements for their children instead of using the court system.

It offers grants of £500 per family, regardless of income or assets as it is not means-tested, towards the cost of mediation where there are issues relating to children.

Juliette Dalrymple

The extra money announced this month will provide around 10,200 additional vouchers for mediation services – adding to the 8,400 that have been issued so far.

The funds can be used by parents who wish to access help from a Family Mediation Council accredited mediator.

All of Family Matters’ mediators are accredited and it has been one of the firms using the mediation vouchers the most – initially having a target of using ten vouchers and

currently applying for number 178.

As such, managing director, Juliette Dalrymple, was asked for feedback on the scheme from the Family Mediation Council, which is working with the Ministry of Justice.

Juliette said: “I am delighted that the scheme has been extended once again. It is far better for children and for parents to work together to try to agree the way forward following separation rather than go to court, but this can be hard for people to do without help.

"Family mediation provides parents a safe and supported structure to sort out the best arrangements for the children, taking into account what is going to be important for them, as they grow up.

"It also provides parents with the space and time they need to think about what is most important for their children, and for the whole family.

"I would encourage anyone wanting to access the funding to contact us as soon as possible so that we can apply for the funding on their behalf.”

You can get further details about the scheme at www.familymediationcouncil.org.uk