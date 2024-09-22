Doncaster factory worker's charity cycle trek to fund Christmas dinners for needy
Mark Crewe, who works at sterilisation technology firm Steris in Thorne, cycled to the company’s works in Bradford and back with wife Karen, with the 90 mile trip raising in excess of £400.
The cash will be donated to Thorne and Moorends Town Council to help disadvantaged local youngsters and elderly in the area.
Steris spokesperson Stephanie Higgs said: “We met with Thorne and Moorends councillor Susan Durrant and discussed what funding the council need.
“Susan told us all about all the work they do for disadvantaged local children and the elderly and Steris has agreed to fund the annual Christmas dinner that the council host for the elderly each year.
“We will be fundraising up until the end of the year in the hope of exceeding our fundraising target and supporting the council with more events.”
