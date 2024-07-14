Doncaster ex-cage fighter and son launch project to clean up crumbling graves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster cage fighter has launched a fight of a different kind – clearing up crumbling and overgrown graves with his son.

Keen genealogist Danny Mitchell has started the grave cleaning project with his son, Roman in Thorne – with the aim of helping local people find out more about their ancestors while restoring some community pride.

It was walking through the yard of St Nicholas’ Church that prompted Roman to make a comment to his dad about how overgrown and dirty some of the graves were – with grass and mud covering up details of the deceased on the gravestones.

This is what began their grave cleaning project as Danny suggested they clean the graves up, both to show respect to those buried and help people connect with ancestors they might not know are there.

Roman has been cleaning up graves in Thorne with his dad Danny.

With a brush and some cleaning products, the boys got to work and soon began to realise many of these abandoned graves were ancestors to not only people living in Thorne, but their own family too.

The pair are aiming to clean up as many graves as they can, as well as documenting them and putting them on ‘findagrave.com’, a site used for people looking for their ancestor’s burial place.

Danny also aims to connect the graves on genealogy website Ancestry and create a Thorne community tree.

His background as a genealogist means he can combine two worthwhile causes – cleaning up for the community and connecting them at the same time.

Danny said: “It is important to show respect for the people that helped build Thorne into the town it is today.

“Sadly, most of these graves are forgotten about as they are many generations ago and we have lost touch with who they were.

“I hope to change this and bring back some connections. Hopefully by telling their story, it will inspire more people to help clean the place up and show respect to our ancestors.”

Among the family graves the pair have tackled are those belonging to the Coulman family – which have Coulman Street in the town its name.