Doncaster entrepreneurs launch app for theatre lovers to track shows they've been to

A trio of Doncaster entrepreneurs have launched a new app for theatre lovers – so they can keep track on which shows they’ve attended.

Steven Bisby, Aaron Jack and Stephanie Bisby have come together to create Show Notes which allows users to keep tabs on their theatre going activities.

Steven and Stephanie first met on an online dating site when looking for someone with similar interests – and theatre was the common denominator.

Since meeting there have been many trips to local theatres, journeys down to London and also a visit to sample the lights on Broadway.

Show Notes helps theatre lovers keep tabs on which shows they've been to. (Photo: Pixabay).

But they have seen that many shows they realised they had no idea when, where and who was in it.

Having worked with Aaron on other projects Steven and Stephanie pitched their idea to Aaron and he offered his coding knowledge to help turn the idea in to reality.

The Show Notes app enables theatre lovers to keep tabs on theatre going activities in three ways.

Firstly, users will be able to search for details on the latest shows and store their wish list in one place.

The trio said: “This will stop people having to carry a notebook with them everywhere or having to restart the list because they lost the scrap of paper they put their ideas on.

“Once booked the show can be moved into that section to help with calendar management and to help as a reminder for that age old question you get whenever you meet up with a fellow theatre lover: “So what shows have you got booked?”

Lastly, once a user has seen a show they can log the date, venue, performers seen and a review into the app and have a lasting record once the programme has gone to the safe place that you can never find again but want a reminder about what you saw and when. Again, a prompt for the question “Have you seen…?”

Show Notes is a web app and is accessible via Windows, Apple and Android.

Show Notes can be found at www.show-notes.co.uk.

The trio hope the app will provide a useful memory prompt, not only for for themselves and all the users who sign up to eventually build a community of theatre lovers who can share their wish lists and theatre memories.