Doncaster Elvis show cancelled after performer falls ill and is taken to hospital

An Elvis tribute in Doncaster has had to be cancelled after the star of the show fell ill and had to be admitted to hospital.

Chris Connor was scheduled to bring the World Famous Elvis Show to The Dome on Saturday – but the gig has now been pulled and rescheduled to next month.

A spokesman for The Dome said: “We are very sorry to inform you that the World Famous Elvis Show starring Chris Connor has been cancelled for tomorrow night. Saturday 1 June.

"Chris was unfortunately taken ill this morning and is currently recovering in hospital.

“The show has been rescheduled for Saturday 6 July 2024 and you will automatically be allocated a ticket for this event.

"If, however, you are unable to attend this new date please email [email protected] for a refund of the ticket price.