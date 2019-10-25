Doncaster duo set for 'Authentic Marathon' challenge
Two friends from Doncaster are going the extra mile for charity – by taking on the original marathon course in Greece.
Mick Ward and Chris Ditch, from Rossington, will take part in the Athens Marathon on November 10.
The 26-mile race, also known as the Authentic Marathon, starts in Marathon Town and ends at the iconic Panathenaic Stadium, a venue during the first modern Olympics in 1896.
Mick and Chris hope to raise £1,000 for cancer charity Marie Curie.
“I bought Chris entry to the race for his 40th birthday and I thought it would be a memorable way to celebrate both of our birthdays,” said Mick.
“Athens is where the marathon originated from so what better place could we choose?
“I have had family pass away through cancer and most people know someone who has suffered from it so we wanted to do it for a good cause.”