Doncaster duo score double victory at Highland Games strength contest

A man and woman from Doncaster have made it a double for the city in a gruelling Highland Games contest to find the region’s strongest people.

The annual Peak District Highland Games tested 16 strongmen and strongwomen athletes across six brutal tests – and both Andrew Lumley and Michaela Pearson from Doncaster scooped victory in their categories.

The pair’s feats included pressing a giant log above their heads, pulling an eight tonne tractor, tossing a caber, throwing Peak District stones, carrying a 175kg stone of destiny and lifting 352kg of stone off the ground for as long as possible

Andrew won the men’s Over 40s competition with a dominant and consistent performance that secured a solid point lead going into the last event allowing him to lift the trophy.

Andy said: “This is my first time winning the Peak District Highland Games in my third appearance, and I came here as always to give it my all.

"I felt good going in, getting more experienced at some of the Highland Game events that can be awkward to score good points on the board.

Shaun Blairs, from Stoke came in second place, and young man Max Rogers, 23, also from Yorkshire, stole the show in his debut appearance with a third place,

In the women’s category Michaela Pearson, a masters athlete won the title for a third time, coming in as current 2025 Yorkshire’s Strongest Woman.

Michaela said: “I had a really enjoyable day again at this competition, one that I was confident about going in, but a competition that I know can catch you out easily.

"Some of the events are a little less heavy but technical and the other events heavy such as the eight tonne tractor pull or stone carry.

"All in all I am pleased with my performance and keeping the title in Yorkshire!”

The competition in Matlock was refereed by co-founder of event organisers Man Beast and two time Guinness World record holder and former strongman Mark Anglesea and a crew from Muscle Empire in Sheffield.

Andrew Picken, Man Beast co-founder commented: “Unlike many other strongman shows, the Peak District Highland Games combines traditional strongman events with historic Scottish Highland Games to test strength across a variety of unique and brutal natural events.

“We have produced this with the venue Matlock Farm Park to create an unforgettable day out that has now become a permanent fixture in the Peak District’s summer event programme.

“Events such as the giant stones differ from traditional lifting equipment you may find in a gym with handles, padding and smooth edges being awkwardly shaped, unevenly balanced and very

heavy.

For more information on Man Beast strongman events see www.manbeaststrong.com .

Based in Doncaster Man Beast strongman produce tailored strongman and strongwoman shows across the county and country with the regions leading strength athletes.