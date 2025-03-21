Doncaster drug and alcohol users to celebrate recovery with Easter event

Doncaster residents are being invited to an Easter celebration and open day event at a service that supports the recovery and wellbeing of people with drug and alcohol issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Beginnings, which is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol & Drug Service (ADS), provides a specialist rehabilitation and detox service.

New Beginnings is opening its doors on Thursday 17 April between 1:30pm to 4:30pm for the celebration event on Marshall Avenue in Balby. It’s open to everyone, just simply drop in to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be lots of activities on offer including tombola with great prizes, tours of the building, stalls, games, light refreshments, a children’s craft corner and to celebrate Easter there will be an easter egg hunt.

New Beginnings will host the event next month.

Kelley Ward, Ward Manager at New Beginnings, said: “We’re really looking forward to the event, why not come along and join us for an enjoyable afternoon and meet others from the community.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk in confidence, please contact: 03000 213900.