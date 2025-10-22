Doncaster drug and alcohol addiction service to host Halloween party for all

A service which supports people living with drug and alcohol issues is inviting Doncaster residents to its Halloween party.

New Beginnings on Marshall Avenue, Balby is opening from 1pm to 4pm on 30 October. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

There will be plenty of activities on offer including pumpkin carving, Halloween games, a best costume competition, name the Halloween teddy, a BBQ and lots of other fun.

Elly Sanchez, Events Co-ordinator for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: "It’s going to be an exciting day filled with fun activities and food, so grab your best costume and come and join us for a fun filled Halloween party."

New Beginnings is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with The Alcohol and Drug Service and provides specialist rehabilitation and detox.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk in confidence, contact 03000 213900.