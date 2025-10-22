Doncaster drug and alcohol addiction service to host Halloween party for all

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
A service which supports people living with drug and alcohol issues is inviting Doncaster residents to its Halloween party.

New Beginnings on Marshall Avenue, Balby is opening from 1pm to 4pm on 30 October. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

There will be plenty of activities on offer including pumpkin carving, Halloween games, a best costume competition, name the Halloween teddy, a BBQ and lots of other fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elly Sanchez, Events Co-ordinator for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: "It’s going to be an exciting day filled with fun activities and food, so grab your best costume and come and join us for a fun filled Halloween party."

New Beginnings is hosting a Halloween party.placeholder image
New Beginnings is hosting a Halloween party.

New Beginnings is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with The Alcohol and Drug Service and provides specialist rehabilitation and detox.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk in confidence, contact 03000 213900.

Related topics:DoncasterRotherham
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice