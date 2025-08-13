Doncaster drowning tragedy victim remembered on third anniversary of death

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Family and friends of a Doncaster 20-year-old who drowned in a city lake three years ago will gather to remember him on the third anniversary of his death.

Jay Walker died in the lake at Lakeside on August 13, 2022 – and his family has gathered every year since, hosting a memorial picnic last year and a balloon release on the first anniversary.

In an emotional post, his grieving brother Steven said: “They say there is a reason.

"They say time will heal, neither time or reason will change the way I feel.

Jay Walker is to be remembered on the third anniversary of his death.placeholder image
Jay Walker is to be remembered on the third anniversary of his death.

"It has been three years since we lost you and it still feels like yesterday.

"Gone are the days we used to share, but in my heart you are always there.

"The gates of memories will never close, I miss you more than anybody knows.

"Love and miss you every day until we meet again - MISS YOU JAY BRO.”

Jay died after getting into difficulty in the water with police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launching a major operation in a bid to rescue him.

Earlier this year, his family blasted vandals who damaged water safety equipment dedicated to his memory.

Following the tragedy, a throwline and information boards were installed near to the spot where he died in his memory.

But earlier this year the equipment was smashed by vandals, drawing condemnation from Jay’s grieving brother Steven.

The throw line and board in Jay's name were later replaced.

He said: "A few cameras have been put up around the lake too, so please get the word out there that these are there to save lives not to be vandalised.

"If you see one vandalised, please report it to the council.”

Earlier this year, Steven said: “These throw lines and information boards are there to save people’s lives if and when they are in danger.

"Vandals pulled it off the poles and took half of it off with them. It was there in memory of Jay who lost his life in the lake.

"Please don’t destroy them – it might be you, a friend or family member who needs it.

“Please tell your kids what these are, why they are there and how important they are.”

