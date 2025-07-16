Doncaster driving test chaos as examiners fail to show up for learners

Learner drivers in Doncaster have been plunged into chaos over their driving tests – after a string of examiners reportedly failed to show up for tests.

The centre in Heather Court off Leger Way is facing a “massive backlog” according to a source – and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency says it is trying to make sure tests go ahead as planned.

A source, who asked not to be named said: “There is a backlog of tests and its so hard to get one.

“One day, some of the examiners were outside having a discussion and then all got in their cars and went home.

The Doncaster driving test centre in Heather Court.

"The driving tests were cancelled along with multiple more tests that day.

"All five examiners have not returned to work - the test centre manger os on his own and every day loads of driving tests keep getting cancelled.

"He will not comment on the situation and will not say when situation will be resolved. He has managed to get a couple of examiners from other test centres to help, but every day tests are being cancelled.

“People cannot get any clarity on what is happening. The whole driving test situation is in such a mess at the moment.”

A spokesperson for the DVSA said: “We are working hard to make sure that booked tests at Doncaster driving test centre can go ahead as planned.

“Any learners who have had their test cancelled will be offered the next available driving test slot.”

“DVSA does not comment on any individual staffing matters.”

In an extended statement, a spokesperson said:

“Car practical test waiting times began to increase in 2020 due to an increase in demand and low learner driver confidence in driving test availability, resulting in a change in their booking behaviour.

"This change in behaviour has persisted.

“Many learner drivers book their tests early in their learning journey. On average it takes learners drivers 6 months or longer to gain the on-road experience needed to be ready to drive safely on their own once they have passed.

“DVSA provided over 1.95 million practical driving tests in the year 2024-5.

“The average waiting time is the number of weeks before 10% of tests are available to book.”

A consultation on driving test regulations is currently under way.

The consultation asks for views on who should be allowed to book and manage driving tests and if there should be limits on the ability to swap tests between different learners or change test locations.

Earlier this year, the Government announced further action to help reduce waiting times.

These include incentivised additional testing offers for driving examiners – potentially creating thousands of extra tests per month.

Doubling permanent DVSA training capacity for new driving examiners – meaning more can start carrying out driving tests sooner.

·A call for volunteers from those currently in other roles (but qualified to examine) to carry out practical driving tests.

A driving examiner recruitment campaign to recruit an extra 450 examiners has recently closed, and the DVSA is currently processing the applications.