Doncaster drag queen releases the rudest Christmas song ever
Evri driver by day and drag star by night, Dame Fawn Denier has unleashed the infamous “The Rudest Christmas Song Ever!” originally performed by musical comedy trio Fascinating Aida.
The song which also contains the line “for f***’s sake be merry, havе another sherry,” contains a couple of extra lines from Dame Fawn.
Dame Fawn has performed the rude number in festive shows for a number of years but felt compelled to record and release it this year as a single, the act’s 14th since 2021.
Adrian McLeay, 56, from Askern, and behind the Dame, says the cover has delighted customers racking up over 1,000 plays but added: “It’s not safe for work, kids, church gatherings and people without a sense of humour!”
